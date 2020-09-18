36 more die from coronavirus





The day also saw 1,593 new cases of infection after testing 13,673 samples in 24 hours till Thursday putting the total number of infections at 344,264, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 13,769 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,673 were tested in 94 labs across the country. So far 1,783,779 samples have been tested, said the press release.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.65 percent, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.30 percent.

The total number of people who recovered from Covid-19 crossed the 250,000-mark in Bangladesh on Thursday as health authorities reported the recoveries of 2,443 patients in 24 hours.

A total of 250,412 people have recovered from the disease, which is 72.74 percent of the infected population while 1.41 percent have died

Among the dead patients of Thursday, 28 were men and eight were women. Moreover, 20 of them were from Dhaka, five from Chattogram, four from Rajshahi, three from Barishal, two from Khulna and one each from Rangpur and Sylhet.

Thirty-four of them died in different hospitals and two at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 77.96 percent or 3,788 of the total were men and 22.04 percent or 1,071 were women.

Division-wise fatalities are 2,369 in Dhaka Division, 1,018 in Chattogram, 412 in Khulna, 328 in Rajshahi, 229 in Rangpur, 218 in Sylhet, 180 in Barishal, and 102 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Thursday, the majority of patients that died - 2,448 or 50.38 percent - were aged sixty and above.

There are 14,275 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,055 people have already been admitted and 11,220 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 547 ICU facilities in the country and 246 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

However, global coronavirus cases surged past 29,760,579 as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The university's tracker said 939,175 people have died from the virus worldwide.

The US, which is the worst affected country, has reported 6,629,357 confirmed cases with 196,752 deaths.

Besides, the data shows, India's total case of infected people crossed 5,020,359 while the death toll climbed to 82,066 during the period.

Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,419,083 confirmed cases and 134,106 deaths.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a pandemic in March this year.









There is currently no vaccine for the virus but some promising candidates are at the final stage of trials.





