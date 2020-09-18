Health Ministry did well in dealing with pandemic: PM





"I think the Health Ministry has shown enough efficiency. We've been able to keep this Covid-19 under control as instant measures, which were necessary at that time, had been taken properly," she said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the signing ceremony of the Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) with ministries and divisions for 2020-21 fiscal year.

The APA and Integrity Awards were also distributed at the virtual function held at the Conference Room of the Public Administration Ministry. The Prime Minister joined the function from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

Sheikh Hasina said many doctors, nurses and other health workers died going to serve patients risking their lives. "Our health workers don't sit idle," she said.

Referring to huge criticisms of the Health Ministry, Hasina said many people say many things against the ministry. "There's a section of people who have the habit of criticizing [govt], but they themselves do nothing."

Sheikh Hasina said her government has given permission to many private televisions and built the country as Digital Bangladesh. There is also electricity to run air conditioners, she added. The Prime Minister said they once criticised it (govt's move to make Digital Bangladesh), but now they keep spreading propaganda taking advantage of Digital Bangladesh. "I think it depends on self-confidence whether we're on the right path, no matter who says what."

The Prime Minister asked the government officials to work with self-confidence not paying attention to who says what.

"When you all do your own work, do that with self-confidence. You won't be able to work if you pay heed to who says what or who does what. You'll have trust in yourself. You'll have to keep trust on whether you're doing the right jobs. If you have this trust, the people of the country will be benefited from your works," she said. Hasina asked the public servants to stand beside the people of the country as it is their duty to serve them. "It's your duty to be there with people…. You, who are in the government services, are pledge-bound to serve people. So, it's your duty to serve people." State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain also spoke at the function conducted by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam. The secretaries concerned received the crests and certificates on behalf of their respective ministries and divisions. -UNB















