Friday, 18 September, 2020
Home Front Page

N’GANJ MOSQUE BLAST PROBE REPORTS

N’ganj dist admn probe body finds Titas Gas, mosque committee at fault

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Negligence of Titas Gas authorities and the mosque's committee was behind the explosion at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Sadar upazila on September 4, found a probe body formed by the Narayanganj district administration to investigate the incident. 
The committee on Thursday submitted its
probe report to Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj Jashim Uddin, 10 days after it started the investigation.
The blast, which caused the deaths of 31 people, with five others still being treated in critical condition, was caused by accumulated gas inside the mosque from a leaked gas pipeline which was sparked from an electrical connection, the report said.
"The probe body prepared the report after talking to Titas Gas authorities, DPDC, mosque committee members and witnesses, and submitted the report within 10 working days," said DC Jashim Uddin.
"The 40-page report detailed how the explosion took place and the negligence of the Titas Gas authorities and the mosque committee, who are responsible for the incident," he told reporters.
"The body has elaborated on the institutional failure behind the blast and also made 18 recommendations on how to prevent such incidents in the future," the DC added.
On September 4, an explosion occurred at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Pashchim Talla area of Sadar upazila around 8:45pm. A total 39 people sustained from the blast.
The district administration on September 5 formed a five-member committee led by Additional District Magistrate Khadiza Tahema Bobby to investigate the incident and submit a report within five working days. Later an additional seven days was allowed for the probe report to be submitted.   -Agencies


