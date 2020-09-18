Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Home Front Page

N’GANJ MOSQUE BLAST PROBE REPORTS

Gas leak caused N’ganj mosque blaze: Fire Service

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Leaked gas that accumulated inside the Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Talla of Narayanganj from pipeline leakage has caused the fire and the subsequent deaths.
"The explosion was caused by a spark after someone pressed an electrical switch that led to the
fire. The fire was also the reason behind the air conditioner explosion in the mosque," says the report submitted by Fire Service and Civil Defence formed probe body.
The report also mentioned that building code was not followed during the construction of the mosque.
"No written document was found about or informing or filing of any complaint to Titas Gas authorities by local people or the managing committee of the mosque regarding gas leakage. But, many told the probe body that they verbally informed Titas authorities in this regard," it added.
Brig Gen M Sajjad Hossain, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the four-member investigation committee submitted its report on Thursday afternoon. The committee mentioned the cause of the fire and put forward some recommendations.




A massive explosion occurred at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Paschim Talla area of Fatullah under Narayanganj Sadar upazila on September 4 after Esha prayer.
Thirty-one people died of their burn injuries till September 10 while the condition of five other victims is stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, three separate probe bodies have been formed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Titas gas authorities and the district administration in the incident.


