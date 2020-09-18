Titas shifts blame onto mosque: Titas can’t shirk reponsibility, says Minister





The mosque managing committee and local gas consumers are the culprits and responsible for the fire

at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Fatullah in Narayanganj, Abdul Wahab, General Manager of Titas and head of the Energy Ministry probe committee, said while unveiling the much-awaited probe report on the fire incident.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid however said, "Titas cannot avoid its responsibility in this regard." Nasrul said the Ministry will study the report first and then say if it will accept or reject it.

Titas in its 17- page probe report has pointed its fingers at the mosque managing committee for building the unauthorized structure there and two residential consumers who had relocated their 'Gas Risers' from one place to another without permission.

"As the consumers had shifted their gas connections from one place to another without sealing off the old line and when the mosque was built on the open line, it created a huge pressure on the gas pipeline and gas began to seep out of six points for many days. Devotees complained of smell of gas to the mosque managing committee, but they ignored it. They had also taken an illegal electricity connection from DPDC," the report mentioned.

Abdul Wahab, quoting the probe report, made these comments at a press briefing on Thursday organized by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources at the Secretariat in presence of the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and the Energy Division Secretary Md Anisur Rahman.

But the million dollar question is how a consumer can shift 'Gas Risers' without any help of a technical person? Were they engineers or have they the technical knowhow to disconnect a domestic line from the mainline and reconnect it once again at another place?

Replying to this question, Wahab said people need to take the help of people with technical knowledge. But when asked who were they? He did not reply.

Titas rejected the testimonies that the local people made to the probe body formed by the district administration on the fatal mosque incident in Narayanganj.

The report said the explosion was caused by gas that leaked from the underground pipeline and accumulated inside the ground floor of the mosque.

Following the Narayanganj mosque blast incident government formed three separate committees to ascertain the reason why the deadly blast in the Naryanganj mosque took place. These committees were formed by Narayanganj district administration, Fire Service and Civil Defence and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd.

"The Narayanganj mosque blast is a tragic incident. We talked to the mosque managing committee members but failed to talk to the president of the committee as he was ill," Wahab said.

"Now air-conditioners are being installed in the country's mosques in an unplanned way and mosques are built anywhere [without planning]. Now it's absolutely essential to see if the place is suitable to construct a structure or permission is taken from appropriate authorities or its design formulated accordingly. Or else, such incidents (like Narayanganj mosque blast) might recur anytime," he said.

Earlier, the Titas gas authority suspended four engineers, Manager (Fatullah Zone) Engr Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Deputy Manager Engr Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, Asstt Engr SM Hasan Shahriar and Asstt Engr Manik Mian for negligence.

It also suspended four employees, Senior Supervisor Monibur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Developer M Ayub Ali, Helpers Hanif Mian and Ismail Prodhan.















