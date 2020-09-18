Delhi ‘repentant’ for not informing Dhaka beforehand: FM

Video
Ban On Onion Export To Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Ministry of External Affairs is very 'repentant' for not informing Bangladesh before imposing a ban on onion export, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.
"Indian Ministry of External Affairs is very 'repentant' for not informing us about their decision to impose a ban on onion export," Momen told journalists at his office after his return from Turkey following a six-day official visit.
"I heard that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is very repentant. Because they didn't know about the sudden ban," he said.
On Wednesday Bangladesh expressed 'deep concern' with India at the sudden ban on onion exports saying it undermines the discussions that took place in October last year and January this year.
On September 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote to Indian High Commission that 'the latest' and 'abrupt announcement' of the government of
India 'undermines' the discussions that took place in 2019 and 2020 between the two friendly countries on the matter and the understanding shared.
Bangladesh referred to the Commerce Secretary-level meeting between the two countries held on January 15 and 16 in  2020 and VVIP visit to India in October last year when the Bangladesh side requested regarding the matter.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also requested her Indian counterpart during her last visit to India in October last.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that the sudden announcement of amendments in India's export policy of onion directly impacts the supply of essential food item in Bangladesh. 
Meanwhile, the government has decided to import onion from multiple sources to ensure enough supply of the key cooking ingredient in the local markets.
In line with the decision, the government has already taken steps to import onions from Turkey and Egypt, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The consignment of the onions is expected to reach Chattogram Port early next month.
Foreign Minister said Bangladesh expects a positive outcome regarding Bangladesh's request to withdraw the export ban on onions soon.


