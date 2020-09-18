Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Front Page

BB for highest 9pc LC margin on onion import

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday asked banks to keep the interest rates on the loans used to import essential commodities, including onions, at maximum 9 per cent.
BB said in a circular that the prices of onion are trending upward at local markets following the price hike of the key cooking ingredient in international markets.
Under the circumstances, the BB instructed banks to keep the margins on opening letters of credits (LCs) for importing onions at a minimum level.
The order would be effective until December
31 this year.
On February 24 this year, the central bank fixed the 9 percent margin on the opening of LCs for the import of essential commodities after it capped the interest rates on all loans except that of credit cards. The rate came into effect on April 1.
The interest rate ceiling is also applicable to all loans related to imports of edible oil, grams, lentils, spices, debt, fruits and sugar.


