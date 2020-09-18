Why bail to ex-AL MP Awal and wife will not be cancelled, asks HC





The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rules after hearing of three revision petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Lawyer Khurshid Alam appeared for the ACC, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) AKM Amin Uddin Manik for the state and lawyer Sheikh Ausafur Rahman for Awal and his spouse. DAG AKM Amin Uddin said that the HC issued three separate rules returnable in three weeks.

The ACC on Monday filed three revision petitions with the HC seeking cancellation of bail granted to AKMA Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in three graft cases.

According to the case statement, AKMA Awal was accused in three cases and his wife in one case.









They appeared before the court on January 7 in the three cases and sought interim bail. The High Court granted them bail for eight weeks.

On March 3, they surrendered before the court of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Md Mannan.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Awal and his wife to jail, rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases.

Judge Mannan was withdrawn (stand released) within four hours after he rejected the bail petition of Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in the cases. The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued three separate rules asking the authorities concerned to explain why granting bail to former Awami League lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Layla Parveen by Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge's Court order in three graft cases would not be cancelled.The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rules after hearing of three revision petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).Lawyer Khurshid Alam appeared for the ACC, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) AKM Amin Uddin Manik for the state and lawyer Sheikh Ausafur Rahman for Awal and his spouse. DAG AKM Amin Uddin said that the HC issued three separate rules returnable in three weeks.The ACC on Monday filed three revision petitions with the HC seeking cancellation of bail granted to AKMA Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in three graft cases.According to the case statement, AKMA Awal was accused in three cases and his wife in one case.They appeared before the court on January 7 in the three cases and sought interim bail. The High Court granted them bail for eight weeks.On March 3, they surrendered before the court of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Md Mannan.The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Awal and his wife to jail, rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases.Judge Mannan was withdrawn (stand released) within four hours after he rejected the bail petition of Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in the cases.