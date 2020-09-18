Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 9:01 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Miscellaneous

Why bail to ex-AL MP Awal and wife will not be cancelled, asks HC

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued three separate rules asking the authorities concerned to explain why granting bail to former Awami League lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Layla Parveen by Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge's Court order in three graft cases would not be cancelled.
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rules after hearing of three revision petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Lawyer Khurshid Alam appeared for the ACC, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) AKM Amin Uddin Manik for the state and lawyer Sheikh Ausafur Rahman for Awal and his spouse. DAG AKM Amin Uddin said that the HC issued three separate rules returnable in three weeks.
The ACC on Monday filed three revision petitions with the HC seeking cancellation of bail granted to AKMA Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in three graft cases.
According to the case statement, AKMA Awal was accused in three cases and his wife in one case.




They appeared before the court on January 7 in the three cases and sought interim bail. The High Court granted them bail for eight weeks.
On March 3, they surrendered before the court of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Md Mannan.
The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Awal and his wife to jail, rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases.
Judge Mannan was  withdrawn (stand released) within four hours after he rejected the bail petition of Awal and his wife Lyla Parveen in the cases.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why bail to ex-AL MP Awal and wife will not be cancelled, asks HC
Shahed pleads innocence
Minister Enamur’s mother dies
AL launches ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’
US Embassy begins taking applications to renew non-immigrant visas
The Coast Guard arrested 3 smugglers
DB rounds up 5 fake NID makers in city
UN adopts Covid response resolution


Latest News
PM mourns death of Hefajat chief Ahmad Shafi
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft