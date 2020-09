JAMALPUR, Sept 17: A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) fined three onion trades of Dakpara Bazar area in the district town with Taka 30,000 each for selling onion at a higher price on Wednesday.

The traders are Md Abdul Jalil, 60, Md Shafiqul Islam ,42 and Md Didarul Alam, 34. -BSS