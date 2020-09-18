Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 9:00 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home City News

Low-lying areas inundated as Teesta, Dharala swell again

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

The waters in the Teesta and Dharala rivers Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts started to rise again for continuous rains and upstream water, submerging the low-lying and char areas.
In Lalmonirhat, the water level in the Teesta and Dharla rivers has started rising again in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning for torrential rain.
Due to the increase in water level, the char areas have been flooded, causing sufferings to residents of the river banks.
The water level of the Dharla River in Lalmonirhat was flowing 25 cm above the danger level around 3:00pm on Thursday. Besides, the Teesta was flowing 20 cm below the danger level at the barrage point.
Rabiaul Islam, executive engineer of country's largest irrigation project Teesta Barrage of Dalia, said the Teesta water was flowing 20 cm below the danger level at 3:00pm.
For now, all the water gates have been opened. Due to rainfall in India and this part of the country, water level is gradually increasing.
However, he said there is no warning of a major flood.
Mizanur Rahman, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said, "The water level of small rivers has increased due to continuous rains."
If rain continues, the flood situation may worsen, he said. Kurigram correspondent reports: Due to sudden rise in water level in the Dharla River, about 35,000 people from 7,000 families have been marooned.
The floods also inundated 100 hectares of aman crops, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.
Md. Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said that the water may increase further in the next 2-3 days if rain continues in India. Then the water will decrease.
Mostafizur Rahman Pradhan, deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension of Kurigram said that Aman crops on 100 hectares of land along the river bank have been submerged as the Dharla River is flowing above the danger level.




Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim saidthe concerned department has been asked to assess the losses.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three onion traders fined
Low-lying areas inundated as Teesta, Dharala swell again
RMP launches cyber crime unit
E-business becomes boon for women entrepreneurs in Rajshahi
DMP arrests 63 for selling, consuming drugs
DUJ seeks govt interference over firing of journalists
Two teenage boys drowned
iFarmer inks MoU with Prabhati


Latest News
PM mourns death of Hefajat chief Ahmad Shafi
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft