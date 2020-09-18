RMP launches cyber crime unit





"RMP will be the service-oriented and it will put its best efforts for the public interest," said RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique while inaugurating the unit at the RMP Headquarters.

From now on, he said the unit will play a vital role to bring those involved in spreading anti-state rumours and misleading information and pictures through using Facebook, instagram, twitter and other social media to book within the shortest possible time.

Kalam Siddique also said the newly launched unit will able to detect the criminals' through close coordination with Police Headquarters, Special Branch and the cyber crimes related departments of the Criminal Investigation Department.

RMP Additional Commissioners Sujayet Islam and Salma Begum and Deputy Commissioner Rashidul Hassan were present on the occasion.















