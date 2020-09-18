E-business becomes boon for women entrepreneurs in Rajshahi





Most of the business and institutional establishments were shut down in the city as elsewhere of the country as well as the world due to pandemic that brought a massive change to the normal lifestyle.

Like other parts in the world, demand and popularity of the online as well as e-commerce business has started rising to a greater extent in Bangladesh.

As a result, some young entrepreneurs have built an online business platform with exceptional and diversified local products properly utilizing information and communication technologies.

'Women and e-Commerce Forum' has already become one of the largest online business platforms as the number of participating members in the platform has exceeded around 10 lakh making many women as successful entrepreneurs.

Nipa Sengupta, 23, one of the promising entrepreneurs, has engaged herself with the business with millet powder and burley flour with initial investment of Taka 500 on June 14.

From the very beginning, she got a massive response for her burley product as its nutrition and food value is higher compared to other food grains.

As her products popularity was raising rapidly, she added mixed grinding powder of burley, wheat, rice, lentil and chickpea to her products' list.

After getting remarkable response from the clients, she also added adulteration-free sugarcane gur, butter, whole wheat flour, manually manufactured indigenous rice and seasonal pickles.

Nipa said, "I have never thought of becoming an income generator in my life….I sell products of Tk 1.05 lakh per month." Nipa viewed that the e-business is playing a vital role in generating identity of the women which is very important in terms of women empowerment.

Two marginal women were involved with the business of Nipa and they are helping their respective families through their income.

Abeda Begum, 48, of Dubail village under Tanore upazila in the district, said she is earning.









Ambia Ferdousi Khanom, a housewife of Boaliapara area in Rajshahi city, is very much happy after availing the home-delivery based online services since the pandemic situation began. -BSS





RAJSHAHI, Sept 17: A number of women have become financially solvent through e-business amid the present Covid-19 pandemic.Most of the business and institutional establishments were shut down in the city as elsewhere of the country as well as the world due to pandemic that brought a massive change to the normal lifestyle.Like other parts in the world, demand and popularity of the online as well as e-commerce business has started rising to a greater extent in Bangladesh.As a result, some young entrepreneurs have built an online business platform with exceptional and diversified local products properly utilizing information and communication technologies.'Women and e-Commerce Forum' has already become one of the largest online business platforms as the number of participating members in the platform has exceeded around 10 lakh making many women as successful entrepreneurs.Nipa Sengupta, 23, one of the promising entrepreneurs, has engaged herself with the business with millet powder and burley flour with initial investment of Taka 500 on June 14.From the very beginning, she got a massive response for her burley product as its nutrition and food value is higher compared to other food grains.As her products popularity was raising rapidly, she added mixed grinding powder of burley, wheat, rice, lentil and chickpea to her products' list.After getting remarkable response from the clients, she also added adulteration-free sugarcane gur, butter, whole wheat flour, manually manufactured indigenous rice and seasonal pickles.Nipa said, "I have never thought of becoming an income generator in my life….I sell products of Tk 1.05 lakh per month." Nipa viewed that the e-business is playing a vital role in generating identity of the women which is very important in terms of women empowerment.Two marginal women were involved with the business of Nipa and they are helping their respective families through their income.Abeda Begum, 48, of Dubail village under Tanore upazila in the district, said she is earning.Ambia Ferdousi Khanom, a housewife of Boaliapara area in Rajshahi city, is very much happy after availing the home-delivery based online services since the pandemic situation began. -BSS