Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 9:00 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home City News

DMP arrests 63 for selling, consuming drugs

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 63 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Wednesday.
A total of 774 pieces of yaba tablets, 136 grams of heroin, 21.172 kg cannabis, 197 bottles of Phensedyl, 22 cans' of beer and 20 sedative injections were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.
A total of 44 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three onion traders fined
Low-lying areas inundated as Teesta, Dharala swell again
RMP launches cyber crime unit
E-business becomes boon for women entrepreneurs in Rajshahi
DMP arrests 63 for selling, consuming drugs
DUJ seeks govt interference over firing of journalists
Two teenage boys drowned
iFarmer inks MoU with Prabhati


Latest News
PM mourns death of Hefajat chief Ahmad Shafi
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft