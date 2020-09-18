DMP arrests 63 for selling, consuming drugs

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 63 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Wednesday.

A total of 774 pieces of yaba tablets, 136 grams of heroin, 21.172 kg cannabis, 197 bottles of Phensedyl, 22 cans' of beer and 20 sedative injections were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.

A total of 44 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards. -BSS







