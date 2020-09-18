DUJ seeks govt interference over firing of journalists





This call was made at a meeting of the DUJ at its office with organization's president Quddus Afrad in the chair, said a press release.

The journalists' organizations called for quickly resolving the internal problems at different newspapers including Janakantho, Manabkantho and New Nation.

In his address, Quddus Afrad said some media houses are making dillydallying in paying salary and allowances of journalists pushing the entire media industry towards unrest though newspapers are getting government advertisements like previous time.

Speaking on the occasion, DUJ general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu called for making united movement to lessen the crisis in media and to keep intact the dignity and image of journalists.

To lessen the existing crisis, forming of a tripartite committee comprising representatives of government, media owners and journalists' leaders was stressed in the meeting.









Membership of Lupa Talukder was postponed unanimously in the meeting over tarnishing the image of the DUJ, said the release.

DUJ vice-president MA Quddus, joint secretary Khairul Alam, Treasurer Ashraful Islam, publicity secretary Asaduzzaman and sports and cultural affairs secretary Dulal Khan addressed the function among others. -BSS



