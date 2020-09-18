CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17: Two teenage boys drowned in the Karnaphuli River at Sadarghat area in the port city on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Joyonto Das, 16, son of Dolan Das and Ankon Das, 16, son of Jantu Dev. They were students of class nine of Alkoron High School in the city.

Agrabad Fire Station officer Zahid Chowdhury said Joyonto and Ankon drowned in the river at noon while they were taking bath.

Soon after the incident, fire service divers recovered the bodies from the river after two and half hour's effort, he said.



