Two get life term for murder in two districts





JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge M Golam Sarwar handed down the verdict in a crowded court.

Convict Babul Sarkar, 50, was also fined Tk 20,000, in default, to serve six more months in imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Babul Sarkar, hails from Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur, strangled his sleeping wife Tanjila Khatun, 35, at their home at Radhanagar in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on December 23, 2016 following a family feud.

Later, the deceased's sister filed a murder case with Panchbibi Police Station (PS).

BARISHAL: A court here on Tuesday afternoon sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing his father.

Convicted Rezaul Mollah is the son of late A Sattar Mollah of Askar Kalibari Village in Agailjhara Upazila.

The court also fined Rezaul Tk 50,000, in default, to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Sattar Mollah married for the second time after the death of his first wife. Rezaul, son of his first wife, did not accept the marriage. Following this, Rezaul and Sattar often locked in altercation.

Following this, Rezaul chopped his father on September 17, 2017. Later, locals rushed him to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The deceased's second wife Ruma Begum, 32, lodged a case against Rezaul with Agailjhara PS the next day.

Police submitted the charge-sheet against Rezaul on February 27, 2018.

