Six killed in road mishaps in four dists





PANCHAGARH: Two guards of the district jail were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan Moon, 22, son of Abdul Momin of Parbatipur Upazila in Dinajpur, and Utpal Chandra Roy, 22, son of Satyendranath Roy of Pirganj Upazila in Thakurgaon.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle, carrying the two prison guards, collided head-on with a tractor while the rider tried to overtake a bus in Rajali Khalpara area in the afternoon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

District Jailer M Shahiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dasar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Abdul Wahab said a truck hit the man when he was passing a road in Pantapara area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

NAOGAON: Two women were killed and a man was injured in separate road accidents in Atrai and Mohadevpur upazilas of the district in two days.

A woman was killed in a road accident in Atrai Upazila on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Rupali Begum, 35, was the wife of Khalil Hossen of Chourbari Village under Ahsanganj Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Rupali in Chhoto Rasulpur area about 1pm on her way to Bhabanipur Bazaar, leaving her dead on the spot.

Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to nab the tractor driver.

On the other hand, another woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Afsana Begum, 18, was the wife of Faridul Islam of Chandash Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a trolley hit a motorcycle from back in Chhatuntali Bazaar area, leaving Afsana dead on the spot and her husband Faridul injured.

Locals rushed Faridul to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, but later he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened.

Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Renu Begum, 50, was the wife of carpenter A Shahid Sheikh of Daibaggahati Village in Morelganj Upazila.

Deceased's son Al-Amin said Renu Begum was crossing the road in front of Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex about 11am. At that time, a speeding motorcycle hit her, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rushed her to the health complex, where she died while undergoing treatment, said Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Faisal Ahmed.

Sharankhola PS OC SK Abdullah Al-Sayeed confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to identify the motorcyclist.















