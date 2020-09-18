Video
Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman died and five others injured in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Natore and Pirojpur, on Tuesday. 
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer died from pesticide toxicity in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Sujon Hossen, 30, was the son of Shahadat Hossen of Talsho Village in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad Member Abu Sayeed said Sujon was spraying pesticides in his paddy field at noon without wearing face mask. After this he fell sick.
Family members rushed him to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died in the evening.
Medical Officer of Baraigram Upazila Health Complex Dr Asaduzzaman confirmed the death.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A headmistress of a local school died and her five other family members fell sick allegedly from food poisoning in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Farhana Khanam, 53, headmistress of No.18 Amrajuri Government Primary School. She was a resident of Sirsha Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said Farhana and five others fell sick after they took supper on Sunday night.
They suffered from diarrohea, vomiting, fever and headache from Monday morning and were admitted to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital in the afternoon.
Of the six family members, Farhana was referred to Dhaka for better treatment as her condition was deteriorated, but died on the way at around 2:30am on Tuesday.
Habibullah Fakir, general secretary of Primary Teachers Association, confirmed the matter.


