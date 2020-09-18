Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:59 PM
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Countryside

Snakebite kills two in two districts

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were killed and another was injured in separate snakebite incidents in two districts- Natore and Bagerhat, in three days.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A woman died and another was injured from snakebite in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Bilkis Begum, 42, was the daughter of Abul Hossen of Bajrapur Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.
Family and local sources said a venomous snake bit Bilkis and her sister-in-law Khadeza Begum, 32, while they were sleeping at home on Tuesday night, leaving them seriously injured.
Later, they were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Bilkis died on Wednesday evening.
Injured Khadeza is now admitted at ICU of the hospital.
Jamnagar Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Quddus confirmed the incident.
BAGERHAT: A fisherman died from snakebite in Arai Beki area under Sharankhola Range of East Sundarban in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Abu Hawlader, 60, was a resident of Sonatala Village in the upazila.
Family sources said the deceased along with other fishers Nasir Hawlader and Hasan Hawlader of the village went to catch fish in the Sundarban. They were lifting a net from a canal in the said area on Sunday night. At one stage, a venomous snake bit Abu Hawlader, and he was seriously sick.
Other fishers were taking him to his home, and on the way at Chalita Buni area a shaman treated him.
As he did not recover, family members took him to Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

