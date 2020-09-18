Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:59 PM
Home Countryside

Thousands suffer for closure of govt health care centre at Sreepur

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Sept 17: Thousands of people are suffering due to closure of Barmi Union Health and Family Welfare Centre (UHFWC) following the lack of coordination between the centre and the Sreepur Upazila Health Complex in the district.
The centre was located in a 100-year-old building. As Sreepur Upazila is far away from Barmi Union, people of different villages along the Shitalakshya banks took treatment from the centre.
Recently, the building turned highly risky, and it was relocated to a multi-storey building of Mother and Child Welfare Centre under the Family Planning Division. 
For the last several months, the UHFWC had been running from that building. But on Thursday (September 10), the Family Planning Division locked the room for the UHFWC, stopping its activities.
On Saturday a woman Rahima Akhter from Gilashwar Village took her two-month-old daughter Tamanna Akhter with fever to the centre, but she found it closed. 
Every day many patients are going back without treatment.
Barmi Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Haque Badal Sarker said the UHFWC is very important in the upazila. It is a unique government health care centre for the poor and underprivileged people. But, due to lack of coordination between two authorities, the common people have fallen in difficult situation.
If the centre is not reopened soon, public suffering will mount up, he added.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Pranay Bhushan Das declined making any comment in this connection.
Deputy Director of District Family Planning Division Lazu Shamsdad Haque said following talks with higher authorities, he was assured of allocating room for the centre.


