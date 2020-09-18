Flood control dyke at Char Fasson turns risky



Permanent establishment being built on a dyke in Char Fasson. photo: observer

Besides, the presence of human habitats and unplanned roads are also threatening the embankment.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) claimed, for fund scarcity, the dyke cannot be repaired sustainably.

Raising embankments in the coastal district of Bhola began in '60s. Efforts were made to protect localities from salty water and floods after the deadly tidal surge Gorky in '70s. Since then, no bigger flood has hit Bhola.

But 91 per cent of these embankments have turned risky due to abnormal tidal surge and the Meghna River erosion. Due to lower height of the embankment, little tide submerges localities. Besides, the embankment is breaking due to lack of maintenance.

Locals said the embankment has been at risk as it has not been repaired since the independence. As a result, the embankment along the river gets broken easily by tidal water.

Executive Engineer of Char Fasson BWDB Division-2 Hasan Mahmud said, changing the old design, a new 10km dyke has been built on an experimental basis.

Meanwhile, people are making new structures on the newly made embankment, where they are forming haat and bazaar and rearing cattle.

Locals said these are creating pressure on the embankment making it risky.

According to BWDB, Tk 100 crore is required for making per one-km sustainable dyke and protection of riverbank. According to this estimate, Tk 10,600 crore is needed for turning all the risky embankments in the upazila sustainable. But, it is beyond the capacity of BWDB to manage this huge allocation.

However, BWDB sources have asked all not to make random habitats on the risky embankment.

Locals said BWDB should take steps to make sustainable dyke to protect the coastal region and its people from natural disasters.















