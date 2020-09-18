Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:59 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Countryside

Flood control dyke at Char Fasson turns risky

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

Permanent establishment being built on a dyke in Char Fasson. photo: observer

Permanent establishment being built on a dyke in Char Fasson. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 17: Out of the total 116km-long flood control dyke in Char Fasson Upazila of the district, only  10km is permanent, and the rest is old and at the risk of erosion.
Besides, the presence of human habitats and unplanned roads are also threatening the embankment.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) claimed, for fund scarcity, the dyke cannot be repaired sustainably.
Raising embankments in the coastal district of Bhola began in '60s. Efforts were made to protect localities from salty water and floods after the deadly tidal surge Gorky in '70s. Since then, no bigger flood has hit Bhola.
But 91 per cent of these embankments have turned risky due to abnormal tidal surge and the Meghna River erosion. Due to lower height of the embankment, little tide submerges localities. Besides, the embankment is breaking due to lack of maintenance.
Locals said the embankment has been at risk as it has not been repaired since the independence. As a result, the embankment along the river gets broken easily by tidal water.
Executive Engineer of Char Fasson BWDB Division-2 Hasan Mahmud said, changing the old design, a new 10km dyke has been built on an experimental basis.
Meanwhile, people are making new structures on the newly made embankment, where they are forming haat and bazaar and rearing cattle.
Locals said these are creating pressure on the embankment making it risky.
According to BWDB, Tk 100 crore is required for making per one-km sustainable dyke and protection of riverbank. According to this estimate, Tk 10,600 crore is needed for turning all the risky embankments in the upazila sustainable. But, it is beyond the capacity of BWDB to manage this huge allocation.
However, BWDB sources have asked all not to make random habitats on the risky embankment.
Locals said BWDB should take steps to make sustainable dyke to protect the coastal region and its people from natural disasters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two get life term for murder in two districts
Purbadhala Upazila Awami League President Waresat Hussain Belal
Six killed in road mishaps in four dists
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Snakebite kills two in two districts
Thousands suffer for closure of govt health care centre at Sreepur
Flood control dyke at Char Fasson turns risky
Two siblings drown in Thakurgaon


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft