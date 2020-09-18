Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:59 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Countryside

Two siblings drown in Thakurgaon

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Sept 17: Two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Nahid Hossen, 7, and Abdullah, 5, sons of Azibuddin of Sismat Daulatpur Village in the upazila.
Family sources said their grandfather Gafur Mia went to a pond near the house for fishing. The duo also went to the pond following Gafur Mia. At one stage, they drowned in the pond. Locals rescued and rushed them to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Paigam Ali confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two get life term for murder in two districts
Purbadhala Upazila Awami League President Waresat Hussain Belal
Six killed in road mishaps in four dists
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Snakebite kills two in two districts
Thousands suffer for closure of govt health care centre at Sreepur
Flood control dyke at Char Fasson turns risky
Two siblings drown in Thakurgaon


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft