Two siblings drown in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Sept 17: Two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nahid Hossen, 7, and Abdullah, 5, sons of Azibuddin of Sismat Daulatpur Village in the upazila.

Family sources said their grandfather Gafur Mia went to a pond near the house for fishing. The duo also went to the pond following Gafur Mia. At one stage, they drowned in the pond. Locals rescued and rushed them to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Paigam Ali confirmed the incident.









