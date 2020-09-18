Three detained in three districts





RAJSHAHI: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.6 kilograms of hemp in the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Merajul Haque, 25.

RAB sources confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chalk Kapasia area at around 8:40pm and arrested Merajul along with hemp.

Later, the arrested person was handed over to police.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the Katakhali Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police arrested the companion of the woman who was found dead in a cabin of a launch at Barishal Launch Ghat on Monday morning.

A team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested accused M Moniruzzaman, hails from Kapasia of Gazipur, from Mirpur-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Humayun Kabir of Barishal PBI confirmed the information at a media briefing on Wednesday.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a youth for violating a girl in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Arrested Akhter Hossen Riaz, 28, is the son of Abdul Motaleb of Char Jagabandhu area in the upazila.

Police said Riaz allegedly raped the girl of Char Jangalia area several times alluring to marry her.

In this connection, the victim's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kamalnagar PS on September 9.

Following this, police arrested Riaz at night.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.















Three persons were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Barishal and Laxmipur, on Tuesday.RAJSHAHI: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.6 kilograms of hemp in the city on Tuesday night.The arrested person is Merajul Haque, 25.RAB sources confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chalk Kapasia area at around 8:40pm and arrested Merajul along with hemp.Later, the arrested person was handed over to police.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the Katakhali Police Station (PS) in this connection.BARISHAL: Police arrested the companion of the woman who was found dead in a cabin of a launch at Barishal Launch Ghat on Monday morning.A team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested accused M Moniruzzaman, hails from Kapasia of Gazipur, from Mirpur-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Humayun Kabir of Barishal PBI confirmed the information at a media briefing on Wednesday.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a youth for violating a girl in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.Arrested Akhter Hossen Riaz, 28, is the son of Abdul Motaleb of Char Jagabandhu area in the upazila.Police said Riaz allegedly raped the girl of Char Jangalia area several times alluring to marry her.In this connection, the victim's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kamalnagar PS on September 9.Following this, police arrested Riaz at night.Officer-in-Charge of the PS Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.