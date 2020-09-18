Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:58 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Countryside

Three detained in three districts

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Barishal and Laxmipur, on Tuesday.
RAJSHAHI: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.6 kilograms of hemp in the city on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Merajul Haque, 25.
RAB sources confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chalk Kapasia area at around 8:40pm and arrested Merajul along with hemp.
Later, the arrested person was handed over to police.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the Katakhali Police Station (PS) in this connection.
BARISHAL: Police arrested the companion of the woman who was found dead in a cabin of a launch at Barishal Launch Ghat on Monday morning.
A team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested accused M Moniruzzaman, hails from Kapasia of Gazipur, from Mirpur-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Humayun Kabir of Barishal PBI confirmed the information at a media briefing on Wednesday.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a youth for violating a girl in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Arrested Akhter Hossen Riaz, 28, is the son of Abdul Motaleb of Char Jagabandhu area in the upazila.
Police said Riaz allegedly raped the girl of Char Jangalia area several times alluring to marry her.
In this connection, the victim's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kamalnagar PS on September 9.
Following this, police arrested Riaz at night.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two get life term for murder in two districts
Purbadhala Upazila Awami League President Waresat Hussain Belal
Six killed in road mishaps in four dists
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Snakebite kills two in two districts
Thousands suffer for closure of govt health care centre at Sreepur
Flood control dyke at Char Fasson turns risky
Two siblings drown in Thakurgaon


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft