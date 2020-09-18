23 more contract corona in Pirojpur





PIROJPUR, Sept 17: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,047 here.Civil Surgeon Md Dr Hasanat Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Thursday.Of the newly infected, nine persons are in Mathbaria, seven in Sadar, three in Bhandaria, and two each in Nesarabad and Kawkhali upazilas. A total of 4,993 samples were collected in the district where 3,704 people were found negative for the virus and 30 reports are yet to come.Meanwhile, a person died of coronavirus in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.With this, the total fatality cases rose to 23 here. Of them, eight persons are in Sadar, five in Mathbaria and Nesarabad each, two in Nazirpur, and one in Bhandaria, Kawkhali and Indurkani upazilas each.