Two electrocuted in two districts





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A battery-run van driver was electrocuted in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Abul Hossain Fakir, 60, was a resident of Jangalia Village in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said Fakir came in contact with a live electric wire at night while charging the battery of his vehicle.

Later, he was rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Mohamadpur Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Rabeya Begum confirmed the incident.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Russel, 20, was the son of Azizur Rahman of Bagispur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Russel came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing it in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.









Officer-in-Charge of Haluaghat Police Station Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.





Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Magura and Mymensingh, in two days.MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A battery-run van driver was electrocuted in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.Deceased Abul Hossain Fakir, 60, was a resident of Jangalia Village in the upazila.The deceased's relatives said Fakir came in contact with a live electric wire at night while charging the battery of his vehicle.Later, he was rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Mohamadpur Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Rabeya Begum confirmed the incident.HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.Deceased Russel, 20, was the son of Azizur Rahman of Bagispur Village in the upazila.Local sources said Russel came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing it in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.Officer-in-Charge of Haluaghat Police Station Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.