Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:58 PM
Home Countryside

People suffer for risky bridge at Fulbari

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 17: People are crossing a broken wooden bridge over the Neelkamal River in Fulbari Upazila of the district amid life risk.
To ease the sufferings of the locals of some housing projects, former Fulbari Upazila Chairman Nazir Hossen built this 202 feet wooden bridge at Tk 4 lakh four years back.
A recent visit found its risky condition. The condition of the bridge is so deplorable that it may collapse any time, locals feared.
It has no railing. Breaks were found in some points.
In this connection, locals demanded its immediate repairing.
The bridge is only one-km away from upazila headquarters. It is the only bridge for thousands of people including the members of 180 families of Majhitari, Balatari and Kumartari areas and of Kamalpur, Habibpur and Fulsagar housing projects under the former Dashiarchhara enclave.
Farmers are facing trouble in carrying agro-products to bazaars in the upazila town. Relatives are facing setback in taking their patients to Sadar Hospital.
Locals like Nabiul, Jahangir, Paresh Chandra, Shanti Rani and others said, though the bridge has turned unusable, there seems to be none to see it.
They also said the bridge is in grave situation. If it is not repaired soon, communication will be suspended.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tawhidur Rahman said after visit measures will be taken to repair the bridge.


