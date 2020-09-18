

Irregularities in repairing Lalmonirhat road raised

The carpeting on a portion of the road is being removed after being touched.

Recently angry local people stopped the work. At that time, the contractor and the engineer's men fled away.

On the same allegation, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) stopped the work few days back.

A company 'Binimoy Traders' got the bid to repair the portion of the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway from Tushbhandar (Rajbari Road) to Dalgram (Khoka Chairman Bari) at Kaliganj Sadar. Later, two contractors jointly purchased the work.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is supervising the road's repairing.

Since the beginning of the repair, allegations were raised against the contractors of using low quality construction materials. Despite local people's repeated complaints to Kaliganj Upazila Engineer Abu Tayeb Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, it was not heeded.

The UNO Rabiul Hasan visited the spot on September 2 last, and found the allegation was true. He suspended the work and asked the engineer to complete it properly.

But soon before one week ended, the same allegation was raised against the contractors. The allegation of negligence was also raised against LGED officials.

When the correspondent visited the spot, local people expressed anger in this connection. They said the road is not being repaired properly. Low quality bitumen is being used, and so it is getting detached.

One local Moslem Uddin said, "If we say anything about the road, the contractors get angry."

The repairing in the said portion has been done partially, and so the carpeting is removing.

A representative of the contractors Masud Rana said, after purchasing the work from Binimoy Traders, two contractors are doing it.

Asked about using low quality bitumen, he said, due to rain, carpeting on some parts was removed.

"We will repair these again," he added.

Deputy Assistant Engineer of LGED Mahbubur Rahman said low quality bitumen was not used.

He defended saying that new carpeting is usually removed if touched.

But, after two to three days, carpeting will not remove, he pointed out.









Upazila Engineer Abu Tayeb Mohammad Shamsuzzaman said, the matter was informed to the higher authorities. If the use of low quality material is proved, necessary steps will be taken against the contractors.





