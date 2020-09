HANOI, Sept 17: Vietnam is planning to evacuate more than one million people as a severe tropical storm bears down on its central coastal region, threatening flooding and landslides, authorities said on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Noul is forecast to make landfall around 1:00 pm (0600 GMT) Friday in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, carrying winds of up to 110 kilometres (70 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. -AFP