Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:58 PM
New sex allegation against Trump

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

WASHINGTON, Sept 17: A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 -- the latest allegation made against the Republican incumbent just weeks before he seeks reelection.
Amy Dorris told Britain's The Guardian that Trump sexually assaulted her in his VIP suite at the US Open tennis tournament in New York -- claims he denied via his lawyers.
"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Dorris said in an interview.   -AFP


