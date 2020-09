Rahul greets Modi on birthday

NEW DELHI, Sept 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday.The prime minister turned 70."Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her trip to the US for a routine medical check-up. -PTI