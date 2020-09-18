Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Foreign News

Clashes in Indian Kashmir after four killed

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Hundreds of angry residents clashed with government forces on Thursday in the main city of Indian-administered Kashmir after a firefight left three suspected rebels and a young woman dead, police and witnesses said.
Counterinsurgency police and federal paramilitary forces surrounded the Batamaloo neighbourhood of Srinagar after midnight following a tip-off that armed militants were hiding inside a residential house, triggering an exchange of fire.
Three suspected rebels, believed to be locals, were killed in the firefight that lasted several hours, police announced on Twitter.
"One young woman also died during the encounter," a police officer told AFP.
"The woman was caught in the crossfire. Her death is unfortunate," director general of police Dilbagh Singh told reporters.
A paramilitary trooper was also injured during the firefight, Singh said.
As news of the deaths spread hundreds of residents took to the streets, throwing stones at government forces who fired tear gas and metal pellets.
The crowd shouted slogans, such as "Long live Pakistan" and "We want freedom", according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
No injuries were immediately reported from the clashes.
Armed encounters between rebels and government forces are frequent in the territory, but rare in the capital city.
The last such firefight occurred in June, and left three local rebels dead and 15 houses destroyed in the heart of Srinagar.
Thursday's deaths came a day after similar protests in northeastern Kashmiri town Sopore, where Irfan Ahmed Dar, 26, was found dead hours after he was detained by police.
Dar's family allege police tortured and killed him, later dumping his body in an open area.
Police however claim Dar was an overground associate of anti-India rebels and escaped from police custody before he was found dead.   -AFP


