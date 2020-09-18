Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:57 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Foreign News

Pandemic threatens child education, health gains: World Bank

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

WASHINGTON, Sept 17: The coronavirus pandemic threatens to erase progress made in the last decade in improving child education and health, particularly in the poorest countries, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
The conclusion comes in the Washington-based development lender's Human Capital Index for 2020, which ranks countries on how well children are prepared for the future, with an emphasis on factors like schooling and healthcare.
This year's report shows that most countries, particularly poorer ones, have made steady gains in improving health and education prior to the pandemic.
Despite that, the bank said in a statement a child in a low-income country will likely achieve only 56 percent of their human capital compared to one with access to a complete education and full healthcare.
The indicator purports to measure the level in life that a child born today can hope to reach by age 18.
World Bank President David Malpass told reporters those gains are now jeopardized by the pandemic.
"Human capital is absolutely vital to the financial and economic future of the country as well as the social well being," he said.
Inequalities among children are set to increase, Malpass said, warning of disturbing trends such as the eighty million children lacking essential vaccinations.
"We think more than one billion children have been out of school due to Covid, and (they) could lose as much as $10 trillion in lifetime earnings," he said, citing their reduced education level as well as the potential they would drop out of school.
He warned girls face a "disproportionate" risk, and called on countries to invest in education broadly.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Storm Noul approaches Vietnam
New sex allegation against Trump
US sends diplomat to Taiwan
 Rahul greets Modi on birthday
Trump doubles down on vaccine timeline, contradicts top expert
Clashes in Indian Kashmir after four killed
Pandemic threatens child education, health gains: World Bank
Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft