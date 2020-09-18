Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:57 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Foreign News

Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy

Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy

TOKYO, Sept 17: Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged on Wednesday to keep coronavirus infections under control and kickstart an economy in recession, as Shinzo Abe left office after a record-breaking tenure.
In his first remarks after being elected by parliament earlier Wednesday, Suga emphasised his will be a cabinet of continuity, seeking to further the policies championed by Abe.
"We need to carry forward the policies that the Abe administration was pushing, I feel that is the mission for which I have been called," Suga told reporters.
He sidestepped questions on the possibility of a snap election to consolidate his position, saying that "what the public wants right now is that we manage to end the pandemic soon and at the same time we steadily restore the economy".
"Achieving both the prevention of the spread of infection and rebuilding the economy is what they desire most... We hope to do our best on this issue first."




He dwelled little on political ideology or foreign policy goals, instead pledging administrative reform, an end to "bureaucratic silos", and greater digitalisation of government.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Storm Noul approaches Vietnam
New sex allegation against Trump
US sends diplomat to Taiwan
 Rahul greets Modi on birthday
Trump doubles down on vaccine timeline, contradicts top expert
Clashes in Indian Kashmir after four killed
Pandemic threatens child education, health gains: World Bank
Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft