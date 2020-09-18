

Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy

In his first remarks after being elected by parliament earlier Wednesday, Suga emphasised his will be a cabinet of continuity, seeking to further the policies championed by Abe.

"We need to carry forward the policies that the Abe administration was pushing, I feel that is the mission for which I have been called," Suga told reporters.

He sidestepped questions on the possibility of a snap election to consolidate his position, saying that "what the public wants right now is that we manage to end the pandemic soon and at the same time we steadily restore the economy".

"Achieving both the prevention of the spread of infection and rebuilding the economy is what they desire most... We hope to do our best on this issue first."









He dwelled little on political ideology or foreign policy goals, instead pledging administrative reform, an end to "bureaucratic silos", and greater digitalisation of government. -AFP





