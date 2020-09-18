Video
Draxler's late goal gives depleted PSG first Ligue 1 win of season

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Paris Saint-Germain's German midfielder Julian Draxler (R) fights for the ball with Metz's Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Metz, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on September 16, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, SEPT 17: Julian Draxler scored in added time on Wednesday night to give depleted Paris Saint-Germain their first league win of the season, 1-0 at home against Metz.
PSG, shorn of many stars before kick off, were playing with nine men when Draxler pounced on a rebound to nod home PSG's first goal of the league season.
"I'm very proud, it's incredible, honestly. I still have to think about it because I still can't believe it," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game.
PSG, who started the game seriously depleted, were reduced to 10 men after 65 minutes when central defender Abdou Diallou collected a second yellow card and his club's fourth of the season.
In the dying seconds, defender Juan Bernat, a 63rd minute replacement, limped off with a knee injury, leaving PSG, who had used all their replacements with nine men.   




While the game was in progress, the French league announced bans of two games for Neymar and Leandro Paredes and six games for Layvin Kurzawa after their red cards during a home loss to Marseille on Sunday that ended in a brawl.
Another star attacker, Kylian Mbappe, remains in coronavirus quarantine while Thilo Kehrer and Marco Verratti are injured.
But striker Mauro Icardi, centreback Marquinhos and goalie Keylor Navas returned after spells in quarantine. 
"We made a lot of effort, we had a lot of changes, we used a lot of players who have not trained for a while...with players who haven't played for a long time," said Tuchel. "But the effort is still there."   -AFP



