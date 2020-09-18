Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:57 PM
Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

PARIS, SEPT 17: Neymar received a two-match ban Wednesday for his red card against Marseille as the French league announced it would open an investigation into accusations of racism by the Brazil forward against Alvaro Gonzalez.
Angel Di Maria will also be summoned to the league's next disciplinary commission meeting on September 23 over claims he spat at Marseille defender Gonzalez during PSG's 1-0 loss which ended with a mass brawl and five players sent off.
Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head and accused the Spaniard of calling him a "monkey". Gonzalez denies the allegation.
"We know there was an exchange of words. But right now, there isn't enough certainty to call in the players," said Sebastien Deneux, president of the disciplinary commission.
He said the investigation would study the footage further to determine whether there was enough evidence to substantiate the claims of racist abuse.
The goal will be to establish "what was actually said and what was actually heard", Deneux added, while insisting the commission would only rule on "objective, tangible elements."
The probe could also potentially interpret whether Neymar made homophobic remarks to Gonzalez, as reported by Spanish media.




PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa incurred a six-match ban for kicking out at Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi, who was hit with a suspension of three games after he too was dismissed.   -AFP


