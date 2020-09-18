Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:57 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Sports

Juve enter uncharted waters with Pirlo at helm

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

ROME, SEPT 17: As a player, Andrea Pirlo was a genius on the ball. But as a coach the former Italy and Juventus star remains an unknown quantity.
The 'Maestro turned Mister' starts his reign on the Juve bench against Sampdoria on Sunday, in a debut season expected to reap a 10th consecutive Italian league title and a first Champions League in 25 years.
He is expected to do all this while establishing a more attractive, fluid style of football deemed to be lacking under predecessors Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri.
High expectations for a 41-year-old novice who only received his professional coaching licence on Wednesday, days before the 2020-2021 season gets under way.
"It's Juve, it's normal to have to win. It was the case as a player, it will also be as a coach," warned Pirlo.
His arrival at Juventus has sparked hopes in Italy that he can follow footballing greats Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola's managerial success.
The former Italy and Juventus star stepped in after Sarri was ejected after just one season following the team's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.
Juve hope Pirlo, who won a World Cup, two Champions Leagues and six Italian league titles, can transmit his winning mentality as well as his vison of the game.
"They say of him that he is predestined, but Guardiola or Zidane, when they started, they already had a little experience as a coach," said former Italy teammate Fabio Cannavaro.
"The idea of the game, he has it, clearly. But now he will have to be able to transmit it to a group," added the coach of Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.
His first weeks as a coach were devoted to dialogue with senior players, reported to have been lacking under 61-year-old Sarri.
"He's really relaxed. He understands the mentality of the players on the pitch since he has recently stopped playing. He knows Juventus very well," said defender Danilo.
"He has even participated in a couple of training sessions in the last few days and is still incredible."
"If we have any injuries, who knows? Skill-wise, he can still do it," the Brazilian joked.
"He knows how to get his message across, talk to players one on one, to get the best out of them.
"He has applied some really good tactical ideas and is clear on how he wants his team to play, which I really like. The first few days with Andrea were really positive."
After the opening against Sampdoria on Sunday, Juve face potentially tricky ties at Roma before hosting Napoli.
Roma legend Francesco Totti believes that his former World Cup winning teammate may have bitten off more than he can chew.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draxler's late goal gives depleted PSG first Ligue 1 win of season
Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe
Juve enter uncharted waters with Pirlo at helm
Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views
Booters staying at same club, mutual transfer allowed
Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies
Australia's ton-up hero Maxwell had 'nothing to lose' against England
Tiger's 2nd phase C-19 test today


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft