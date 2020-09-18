Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:56 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Sports

Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

LONDON, SEPT 17: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has urged officials to consider renaming Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena over the Australian's anti-gay stance, saying: "I don't think her values are what tennis stands for".
Murray's comments follow calls from WTA founder Billie Jean King to remove Court's name from one of the main stadiums at the Australian Open's Melbourne Park venue and a welter of criticism for her controversial views from other senior figures in the sport.
"She has obviously offended and upset a lot of people over the years," said Murray in an interview with Pridelife.com. "I think the players certainly have spoken up, which is a positive thing.
"As far as renaming the venue. I think that yes, it's something the sport should consider. I don't know who makes the final decision on that but I don't think her values are what tennis stands for.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draxler's late goal gives depleted PSG first Ligue 1 win of season
Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe
Juve enter uncharted waters with Pirlo at helm
Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views
Booters staying at same club, mutual transfer allowed
Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies
Australia's ton-up hero Maxwell had 'nothing to lose' against England
Tiger's 2nd phase C-19 test today


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft