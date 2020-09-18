Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views





LONDON, SEPT 17: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has urged officials to consider renaming Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena over the Australian's anti-gay stance, saying: "I don't think her values are what tennis stands for".Murray's comments follow calls from WTA founder Billie Jean King to remove Court's name from one of the main stadiums at the Australian Open's Melbourne Park venue and a welter of criticism for her controversial views from other senior figures in the sport."She has obviously offended and upset a lot of people over the years," said Murray in an interview with Pridelife.com. "I think the players certainly have spoken up, which is a positive thing."As far as renaming the venue. I think that yes, it's something the sport should consider. I don't know who makes the final decision on that but I don't think her values are what tennis stands for. -AFP