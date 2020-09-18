

Booters staying at same club, mutual transfer allowed

The Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) led by BFF senior vice president and committee's chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy, on Thursday, discussed and primarily agreed on some matters regarding the football season, player registration, transfer, player remuneration, participations of foreign players and league venues.

In the meeting, the PFLC discussed on these proposals from clubs like it did a few times before.

The number of venues will be reduced to three of four venues, may be around Dhaka, while the events will be completed in a short time. Many of the clubs wanted to be able to register four foreign booters and be permitted to play them all in a match.









As per the outcome of the meeting, the new season football is likely to roll in the first week of December by the 'season curtain opener' Federation Cup. However these proposals are yet to be sanctioned by the newly elected executive committee of BFF after the election on the third of October.





