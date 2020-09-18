Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:56 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Sports

Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies

Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies

Former National cricketer ASM Faruque breathed his last in Dhaka on Wednesday evening following a cardiac arrest. Faruque was an ex- Board Member of BCB and councillor. He was 75.
Faruque was one of the cricketers of the Bangladesh side that had played against the visiting MCC team in 1976, the first tour by a foreign team to independent Bangladesh.
He had performed various roles with the BCB as an administrator. He was the Bangladesh Team Manager at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 in South Africa and at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.
He was appointed BCB's Game Development Committee Chairman in 2007. Faruque was a member of the Technical Committee formed by BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP.  He was one of the selectors for the Asia team in the Afro-Asia Cup in 2007.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draxler's late goal gives depleted PSG first Ligue 1 win of season
Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe
Juve enter uncharted waters with Pirlo at helm
Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views
Booters staying at same club, mutual transfer allowed
Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies
Australia's ton-up hero Maxwell had 'nothing to lose' against England
Tiger's 2nd phase C-19 test today


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft