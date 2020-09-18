

Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies

Former National cricketer ASM Faruque breathed his last in Dhaka on Wednesday evening following a cardiac arrest. Faruque was an ex- Board Member of BCB and councillor. He was 75.Faruque was one of the cricketers of the Bangladesh side that had played against the visiting MCC team in 1976, the first tour by a foreign team to independent Bangladesh.He had performed various roles with the BCB as an administrator. He was the Bangladesh Team Manager at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 in South Africa and at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.He was appointed BCB's Game Development Committee Chairman in 2007. Faruque was a member of the Technical Committee formed by BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP. He was one of the selectors for the Asia team in the Afro-Asia Cup in 2007.