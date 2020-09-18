Tiger's 2nd phase C-19 test today





Samples for the 1st phase were collected on September 7 and 8. Report found cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee tested positive for Covid-19. Lee got corona negative after follow-up check while Saif reported positive again. The opening batsman therefore, is kept out of primary squad for the upcoming tour and will not be tested today.

Like previous phase a team of BCB's medical unit and BIRDEM General Hospital jointly rendered sample collection activities from players' homes.

BCB had a plan to give squad last week and the players were supposed to start residing at team hotel from today. The plan of staying at hotel however, is now depending on the response of Sri Lankan Board.

According to BCB's earlier rota 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21 and the last round test will be done before taking off the plane.

Bangladesh were initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August, which was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of COVID-19 contamination.









As per revised schedules Tigers are due in Sri Lanka for three-match World Test Championship matches by the end of this month. Kandy is set to host initial two matches of the three-match series commencing on October 24 and October 31. The final Test of the trip is expected to begin on November 8 at Pallekele.





