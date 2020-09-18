Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:56 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Sports

Tiger's 2nd phase C-19 test today

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Though the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh National Cricket Team is doubtful because of quarantine spat yet sample for the second round Covid-19 test ahead of the 27 cricketers of probable primary squad will be collected today.
Samples for the 1st phase were collected on September 7 and 8. Report found cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee tested positive for Covid-19. Lee got corona negative after follow-up check while Saif reported positive again. The opening batsman therefore, is kept out of primary squad for the upcoming tour and will not be tested today.
Like previous phase a team of BCB's medical unit and BIRDEM General Hospital jointly rendered sample collection activities from players' homes.
BCB had a plan to give squad last week and the players were supposed to start residing at team hotel from today. The plan of staying at hotel however, is now depending on the response of Sri Lankan Board.
According to BCB's earlier rota 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21 and the last round test will be done before taking off the plane.
Bangladesh were initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August, which was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of COVID-19 contamination.




As per revised schedules Tigers are due in Sri Lanka for three-match World Test Championship matches by the end of this month. Kandy is set to host initial two matches of the three-match series commencing on October 24 and October 31. The final Test of the trip is expected to begin on November 8 at Pallekele.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Draxler's late goal gives depleted PSG first Ligue 1 win of season
Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe
Juve enter uncharted waters with Pirlo at helm
Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views
Booters staying at same club, mutual transfer allowed
Former cricketer and Board councillor ASM Faruque dies
Australia's ton-up hero Maxwell had 'nothing to lose' against England
Tiger's 2nd phase C-19 test today


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft