BCB expecting SLC's reply in 2-3 days





"We are still waiting for their e-mail," BCB's Media and Communications committee chairman Jalal Younus told to journalists on Thursday. "Hopefully we'll get response within few days".

BCB President, in reaction to SLC's email describing quarantine rule, informed that the tour is not possible under rigid rule of 14-day quarantine, where players will not be allowed to practice even. Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksha advised SLC to leave no stone unturned to make the tour happen.

Considering the procedural complexities, BCB is not willing to be impatient. "The decision is not ours or even Sri Lanka Cricket's. They have a taskforce to control Covid-19 in Sri Lanka. SLC is waiting for their decision and we'll know from SLC following that," said Younus.

"Creating pressure from our end will bring nothing. They will inform us and expecting to get response within two-three days," he added.

BCB had objection mainly on three issues team size, quarantine period and allowing to practice. SLC advised Bangladesh to send a team not exceeding 30 members including players, staffs, medical teams, ball throwers and net bowlers. BCB Media head informed what they told for. He said, "We told them to decrease quarantine periods and to allow us to practice".

Bangladesh have a mind to travel Emerald Islands by the end of this month. So, taking much time in responding might affect Tiger's preparation. Younus thinks that a few days' late will not affect much. "We are ready. We'll be able to take preparation for a week prior to getting positive response. It might alter one or two day but if they take long time then we have to make a new plan," he explained.

Lanka-Bangla dual for three-match Test series is scheduled to commence on October 24 at Kandy. The 2nd match will also held at the same vanue from October 31 while last Test of the series is expected to begin on November 8 at Pallekele.















