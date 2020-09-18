Haider Anwar Khan Juno hospitalized





Veteran communist leader Juno is the younger brother of another prominent communist leader of the subcontinent Haider Akbar Khan Rono.









Juno's daughter Ananya Laboni said he was admitted to Square Hospital in the capital due to a heart attack. He is also suffering from pneumonia.

According to Ananya Laboni, the condition of Haider Anwar Khan Juno is critical and unstable. His heart, lung and kidney are under the care of doctors.

Juno was born on December 29, 1944 in Calcutta. His ancestral home is in Barashula village of Narail district. His father Hatem Ali Khan was an engineer. His grandfather was famous politician Syed Nowsher Ali.

