Low-lying areas inundated as Teesta, Dharala swell again





In Lalmonirhat, the water level in the Teesta and Dharla rivers has started rising again in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning for torrential rain. Due to the increase in water level, the char areas have been flooded, causing sufferings to residents of the river banks.

The water level of the Dharla River in Lalmonirhat was flowing 25 cm above the danger level around 3pm today. Besides, the Teesta was flowing 20 cm below the danger level at the barrage point.

Rabiaul Islam, executive engineer of country's largest irrigation project Teesta Barrage of Dalia, said the Teesta water was flowing 20 cm below the danger level at 3pm. For now, all the water gates have been opened. Due to rainfall in India and this part of the country, water level is gradually increasing. However, he said there is no warning of a major flood.

Mizanur Rahman, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said, "The water level of small rivers has increased due to continuous rains."

If rain continues , the flood situation may worsen, he said.

Kurigram correspondent reports: Due to sudden rise in water level in the Dharla river, about 35,000 people from 7,000 families have been marooned. The floods also inundated 100 hectares of aman crops, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.









Md. Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said that the water may increase further in the next 2-3 days if rain continues in India. Then the water will decrease. Mostafizur Rahman Pradhan, deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension of Kurigram said that Aman crops on 100 hectares of land along the river bank have been submerged as the Dharla river is flowing above the danger level. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the concerned department has been asked to assess the losses. -UNB





