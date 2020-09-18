Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:56 PM
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Back Page

DNCC removes 700 billboards, fines Tk 191,000

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Thursday has removed more than 700 illegal billboards and fined Tk 191,000 for occupying sidewalks and roads, doing business without trade license and obstructing government work in the DNCC area.
On the first day of the drive, DNCC has started removing illegal billboards from Gulshan, Banani and Pragati Sarani area.
The seized billboards and other goods were sold for Tk 108,000 through an on spot auction and about 100 companies pay more than Tk 60 lakh to the DNCC for billboards and project signs fees.
During the eviction of illegal signboards and billboards, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited Gulshan-1 and said, "We want to show people that, no one can hang billboards without paying taxes to the city corporation."
The DNCC mayor alleged that, the size of the signboard is clearly written in the trade license but all the traders have hung bill boards as per their wishes.


