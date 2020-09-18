Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Barapukuria case against Khaleda: Hearing on charge framing Nov 17

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed November 17 for hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria coalmine corruption case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 10 others. Dhaka Special Judges' Court Judge AHM Ruhul Imran passed the order after granting time petition filed by Khaleda's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukdar. The time petition was filed on ground of Khaleda's ailment, Talukdar said. Earlier on August 20, the court set September 17 for holding hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case.   -UNB


