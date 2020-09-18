

Ex-Maldives president Nasheed set to start work as CVF Ambassador

Mohamed Nashid, currently serving as Speaker of the People's Majlis (Parliament) of the Maldives, disclosed this while meeting with Bangladesh Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Presidency Special Envoy Abul Kalam Azad, Officials from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CVF presidency and secretariat officials, and the Global Center on Adaptation recently.

At the inception meeting this week for the work of President Nasheed as CVF Ambassador for Ambition, Special Envoy of the Bangladesh Presidency Abul Kalam Azad highlighted how President Nasheed founded the CVF in 2009, and was responsible for commencing the journey of this forum and communicated that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and CVF Chair, looked forward to President Nasheed's forthcoming engagement as a CVF Thematic Ambassador, says a press release.

It was agreed that President Nasheed's forthcoming work in engaging world leaders, policy and public outreach, and actions with parliaments and other partners for the CVF, would specifically focus on: (1) Promoting delivery of enhanced Paris Agreement national contributions, or NDCs, by December 31, a "survival deadline" for the CVF members; (2) Working with interested governments to draw up Climate Prosperity Plans, that will deliver economic prosperity, while also progressively eliminating carbon emissions and building resilience especially through better deployment of nature-based solutions;









(3) Proposing technology hubs, to be located in CVF countries, to deal with hard to de-carbonize parts of the economy and to accelerate climate adaptation.

The CVF is an international partnership of 48 developing nations most threatened by a global climate emergency wherein Bangladesh exercises the current presidency.



