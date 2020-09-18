22-day ban on hilsa fishing starts Oct 14





The decision was made on Thursday from the meeting of the national taskforce on hilsa resources development held at the conference room of Fisheries Department with Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rejaul Karim in the chair.

"The ban will be imposed from October 14 to November 04 on catching, selling and transporting hilsa along with other fishes in the rivers," SM Rejaul Karim said. During the hilsa breeding period, a massive combined operation will be conducted at all the fisheries ghats, warehouses and hat-bazars across the country. The ban is imposed under the Protection and Conservation of Fish Act 1950.















