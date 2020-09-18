Hurdles for construction of Ctg Elevated Expressway settled





The works in 8-km stretch from Saltgola to Barik Building and Barik Building to Lalkhan Bazar could not be started due to complaints from the CPA and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

In this connection, the Chairman of the CDA held a courtesy call with the Chairman of CPA on Thursday.

In the meeting the CPA management have agreed to allow CDA to begin construction in the 3-km long portion from Barik Building to Saltgola. With the permission of the CPA, the construction works of the expressway will start in the stretch now. Sources said the CPA had obstructed the CDA for construction thinking it might hamper operational activities of the port.

So, the CPA with some terms and conditions allowed the CDA that could not hamper the operational activities of the port.

Talking to the Daly Observer, Executive Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman Project Director, said that the CMP did not yet permit from Lakhan Bazar to Barik Building till the completion of the works of Port Connecting Road (PC Road).

Meanwhile, 35 per cent works of the project has been completed, Mahfuz said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 last year.

But the CDA handed over around 8-km long road from Sea beach to Saltgola in April, 2019. Mahfuz said that the works of the project remained suspended for 45 days for pandemic COVID 19 since April to May 10.

He said the works had resumed in May last and progressing fast.

Mahfuzur rahman hoped that the rest of the works would be completed by the scheduled date in 2022 next.

It may be mentioned that the CDA has taken up the project to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication on 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction in their respective area.

According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Ranken Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the rest of the project at a cost of TK 2854 crore.

The 16.5 kilometre-long expressway from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.

In the first phase, the construction works from Saltgola to Cement Crossing will be completed.

Earlier, the purchase committee recommended appointing the Max-Rankin JV as the contractor for the constructuion works of the project.









The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.





