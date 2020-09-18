Govt launches modules for interoperable activities

The government on Thursday rolled out three technology-enabled solutions on meeting, procurement and asset management for making public offices more interoperable digitally.

Information and Communication Technology division is implementing the government resource planning (GRP) solution in association with a locally organised coalition CoKreates to run electronic government (E-Gov) system.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest while ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak introduced the solutions at a function at NEC meeting room on Thursday.







