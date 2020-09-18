HC verdict on fake rape and murder in N’ganj Sept 24





The court questioned why the law enforcers set up press conference immediately after the arrest of the accused.

Such practice influence the investigation of the cases, the HC said.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the remark and fixed the date after finishing hearing arguments on the petition.

As per the earlier order of the same HC bench, Shamim Al Mamun, the then investigation officer (IO) of the case, and also Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station, and SI Mostafizur Rahman, also the current IO of the case, appeared before the HC bench.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir along with Md Asad Uddin argued for the revision petition while senior lawyer Advocate Mansurul Haque Chowdhury stood for SI Shamim and Deputy Attorney General Md Sarvvar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

During the hearing, the HC said there is no single precedence in the world that the accused confessed his or her crime spontaneously. But in this case, the accused confessed rape and murder without committing any crime. Investigation of the case is questionable.

How did the accused confess to raping and murdering without committing them, the HC asked.

Lawyer Shishir Monir requested the court to allow defence lawyers to be present during confessional statements made under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Meanwhile, lawyer Advocate Mansurul Haque Chowdhury said police are taking departmental action against the already suspended investigation officer.

With the court's permission, Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker said the HC may order the magistrate, who recorded confessional statements from the three accused, to appear before this court to explain the matter.















